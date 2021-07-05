Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, made the funeral of Gabby Otchere-Darko’s father a lively event with a touching tribute.

Mr Otchere-Darko’s father, Barima Okyere Boateng, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 3, 2021, with Sarkodie among those who paid tributes.

Instead of reading his tribute like regular folks, the rapper decided to use his rap dexterity to weave his tribute into a song.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, the Highest rapper did a freestyle rap on the popular Oye song after the choir had sung the first verse.

Watch video as shared on Instagram:

