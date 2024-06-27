Sarkodie is in the trends for his coruscating performance on the Maison Hennessy cypher released on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The eight-minute cypher also features other lyrically-gifted rappers on the African continent: Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa), Didi B (Ivory Coast), Young Lunya (Tanzania), Khaligraph Jones (Kenya), and Ladipoe (Nigeria).

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, proves his rap dexterity on this cypher. Rapping predominantly in English with tinges of some Twi lingo, he touches on the theme of braggadocio and his value in the music industry, with an impeccable flow and delivery. He also highlights, in his rap, how some record labels take advantage of musicians.

While every rapper on the project brings out their best to the admiration of rap enthusiasts, Sarkodie has received plaudits from most Ghanaians for consistently standing out in the rap game with his uniqueness and suave.

A lot of Ghanaians assert he represented the country well with his delivery.

Watch the Hennessy Africa Cypher 2024 below:

MORE: