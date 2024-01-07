Rap icon Sarkodie has set social media abuzz with a glimpse into his upcoming music video, which showcased his boxing prowess.

The self-proclaimed music landlord took to Twitter to share a snippet of his boxing session as he sent a message to confront anyone who has been a thorn in his flesh.

In the video, Sarkodie exhibits his boxing skills alongside emerging boxer Freezy Macbones.

The footage is believed to be a preview of his highly anticipated music video for the track “Otan.”

The teaser has elicited an array of reactions from fans and industry enthusiasts who have debated on Sarkodie’s ability to command attention and generate buzz with his creativity.

In reaction to the video, Tracey Addo, wife of Sarkodie has hailed him, playfully labelling him Kwesi Ali.

Watch video below: