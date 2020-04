Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, has shot up in numbers on social media platform twitter, becoming the second African rapper behind South African rapper AKA.

The ‘Saara’ hitmaker has currently recorded three million followers with 1.8 million on Facebook and 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

AKA has 4.3 million followers on twitter, 441 million followers on Facebook and 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Perhaps Sarkodie is taking his social media following serious and working hard to get his fan base strengthened.

Check it out: