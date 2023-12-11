The Assembly member for the Santeo Electoral Area, Samuel Abbrey, has revealed that some victims of the recent demolition on a ten-acre land, are currently taking shelter in his house and with other neighbours.

The overnight demolition which took place over the weekend has left over 100 residents homeless.

According to him, despite several attempts to engage the alleged estate developer to find a resolution prior to the demolition, it did not materialize.

The demolitions occurred on the evening of December 8 in Santeo New Jordan within the Kpone-Katamanso municipality, leaving many stranded, including mothers with infants.

Speaking to Citi News, the Assembly member for the area blamed the demolition on the issue of multiple land sales.

He added that, the exercise has inconvenienced a lot of residents in the area, leaving him with little to no option but to support the displaced people.

“We have provided some spaces for them to lay their heads while they look for a permanent place to go. I have given rooms to some of the families, and I have spoken to a co-tenant who has also given out his house for some of the people to occupy” he added.

ALSO READ: