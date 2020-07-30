Residents and Assembly Members of electoral areas in the Oforikrom Municipality who keep their environment clean will have development projects sited there as a reward.

Under an initiative to promote good sanitation culture, electoral areas will compete, at least, for four infrastructural initiatives.

Any Assembly Member who will ensure his/her area emerges as the cleanest will, in addition, receive a special prize, with a citation.

A seven-member committee, chaired by Prof. Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), will see to the implementation of the new challenge.

Other members of the committee are Prof. Christian Agyare, Dr Lawrence Darkwah, Dr Edward Appiah and Dr F.C. Mills-Robertson, all of KNUST.

The committee has madam Constance Akuka from the Sanitation Department of OfMA and Kweku Adjei Asante from the Assembly as Secretary.



Municipal Chief Executive, Gloria Temma Gambra, speaking to Nhyira News on the sidelines of the 1st meeting of the second assembly said the scheme aims at achieving President Nana Akufo-Addo’s agenda to see Kumasi and other cities clean.

“Assembly Members competing each other for projects: the end result is a clean municipality which the president is yearning for,” she noted.

He noted assemblies cannot fix the bad roads but they have the capacity to address sanitation issues.

Mr Osei-Mensah commended the Oforikrom Municipal Chief Executive for actualising government’s dreams for which he called on other assemblies to emulate her.