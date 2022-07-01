Samuel Boadu, the head coach of Hearts of Oak has opened up on why the team’s Africa campaign was unsuccessful last season.

The Phobians, having won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, represented the country in the CAF Champions League but failed to make it to the group phase.

Having dropped into the Confederations Cup, Boadu and his charges suffered yet another embarrassing defeat as they failed to make it out of their group too.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, Mr Boadu said the lack of proper pre-season and injuries affected his side.

READ ALSO

“Injuries were a major problem for us and ew players did not get the time to have pre-season with the team,” he explained.

“When we dropped from the Champions League, there was no time for us to prepare for the Confederation Cup.

“The Ghana Premier League was also in session so the pressure, injuries, and the lack of preseason affected our Africa campaign,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will again represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup having won the FA Cup against Bechem United.