A group calling itself the Samreboi Concerned Youth Association in the Western Region has threatened to hit the streets on Friday, August 5, 2022, over deplorable roads in the area.

They argue the area, which is a leading cocoa producer area, is yet to see any major road construction.

The President, Emmanuel Appiah Larbi, has urged protesters to converge at Aboi fie at exactly 8:00 am in a prescribed red and black apparel.

They will march from Aboi fie taxi station near the Samartex Administration through the principal street of Samreboi to Amuaku.

This comes three years after the traditional authorities mobilised their subjects for the same course.

In November 2019, the Odikro of Asuofiam, Nana Yaw Bii lamented the bad roads were affecting cocoa production in the area as cocoa seeds rot away in the bush.

The chief added that the construction of roads in the area which is long overdue has now made the vicinity a hub for armed robbers.