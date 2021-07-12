National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has debunked rumours that he is receiving medical treatment in South Africa.

As someone who has not visited the hospital for the past 10 years, he described as mischief why some people can cook up such a blatant lie in the name of partisan politics.

Mr Gyamfi was reacting to reportage on social media about his ill-health. He claimed in the said publication, they claimed he was flown out to South Africa due to his deteriorating health.

Reacting to such “mischief” on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, said he is in “good health”.

He said though he is sometimes fatigued due to the work he does; he has not checked into a health facility both home or abroad as it is being insinuated.

“It’s most unfortunate that people will do that in the name of politics; it is fake news but I assure all those who showed concern that I am not sick,” Mr Gyamfi said.

Play attached audio for more: