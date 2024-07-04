Director General of National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Akuapem North Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku and the NLA’s Good Causes Foundation has commissioned a new toilet facility for Aburi Girls Senior High School.

The project which was initiated by Madam Amma Frimpomaa, National Coordinator of Good Causes Foundation of the NLA who is also an old student of Aburi Girls, comprises a 12-seater toilet, 2-seater toilet for teachers, changing room and 2 borehole water facilities to improve sanitation and hygiene in the school.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony to hand over the project to the school, Sammi Awuku entreated the authorities and students to maintain environmental best practices to prevent outbreak of diseases.

“This facility that we have established today falls under two of the pillars of Good Cause Foundation, which is supporting an educational facility and health-related matter.”

Touching on the activities of the Foundation, Hon. Awuku said it is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the NLA.

He explained that, the provision of the project is in line with the Authority’s objective of giving back to Ghanaians as its existence and sustenance over the years is as a result of the support and patronage of their products and services by the public.

He announced the Authority had already constructed and inaugurated over 16 toilet facilities, provided boreholes to some communities and supported the vulnerable such as widows and physically challenged persons in the country.

According to Hon. Awuku, the school authority wouldn’t have a problem with maintenance because “where your school is situated comes face to face with the weather so if you are not good at maintaining your facility, these pillars would not have been there”.

He commended the school’s management, the old student association, teaching and non-teaching staff for maintaining the high educational standards aside their academic excellence.

The NLA boss was optimistic that the facility will be a testament of supporting education in the country.

He also called on the old students to continue to do more, although they are doing their best for the school, and encouraged the students to be disciplined and take their studies seriously.

Furthermore, he wished the final year students best of luck in the exams.

Frank Boadu, Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) thanked the NLA Good Cause Foundation for this gesture and appealed to other institutions to emulate them.

He urged the school to maintain the facility to serve generations.

Meanwhile, the school prefect on behalf of Aburi Girls SHS also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Hon. Sammi Awuku and the NLA and promised to take good care of the facility.