The Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia has supported over 700 aged widows and persons with disabilities at Ashalaja in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The Second Lady through the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects- SEHP, donated food items to these women as part of her “Caring Moments” initiative.

“Caring Moments” is an annual end-of-year initiative to spread cheer to the vulnerable in underserved communities across Ghana.

“It was inspiring to see them beaming with smiles. It’s a season of love; let’s spread joy,” Samira Bawumia shared on Instagram.

