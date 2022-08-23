Reggae/Dancehall artiste Samini is expected to be sworn in today as the Students Representative Council (SRC) president of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The swearing in will take place at the Executive Conference Centre, GIMPA main campus, Greenhill in Accra at 11:00am, Tuesday.

His inauguration will see him steer affairs of the student leadership for the 2022/2023 academic year with the assistance of his Vice president, Mabel Yawa Mensah.

The event will also see Vincentia Z Opponwa sworn in as secretary as well as Ruth Yayra Agbeehia and Sandra Dobil take positions as Treasurer and Women’s Commissioner respectively.

Samini, real name Emmanuel Andrew Sammini, became president-elect after a stiff election which saw him attain a landslide victory.

He garnered 307 votes, while his opponent, Theophilus Quartey, received 212 votes.

