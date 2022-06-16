Dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known by his stage name Samini, has declared his intention to run for president of his University.

His hope to represent the student body of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) was announced in an interview on Wednesday, June 15.

Samini, in a video shared online, said the intention is to bring massive change and continue the ongoing work by his predecessors.

In light of this, he has picked up forms and he will face the vetting committee today, June 16 where he will either be confirmed or rejected from the race.

However, the level 300 business student has began campaigning and soliciting for votes ahead of the elections coming in a few days.