

Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Stephen Ofori, says drastic action will be taken against the new City Mayor if he doesn’t take the necessary action to get the government to clear the Assembly’s 50 million cedi debt.



The government reached an agreement with the leadership of the Assembly to pave the way for the endorsement of Sam Pyne as Metro Chief Executive.



The assembly members had threatened to vote against the President’s nominee if the debt was not cleared.

Mr. Pyne, in his acceptance speech, indicated readiness to partner all stakeholders for effective management of the city.

READ ALSO: