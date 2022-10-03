Sam George deletes Facebook post about alleged attack on ECG system

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken down his Facebook post about an alleged cyber attack on the systems of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to him, he deleted the post out of respect for the ongoing audit and maintenance work the ECG is doing to resolve the challenges customers have been facing in buying prepaid credits.

Mr George added that he did not intend to compromise the remedial steps ECG was taking to resolve the situation.

“I have taken down my ECG post out of respect for the work I have just been informed is being done on the matter. I do not intend in any way to compromise the remedial steps underway,” he wrote.

On Sunday, October 2, the legislator claimed that the challenges ECG prepaid customers are experiencing are “extremely serious” because “the attack on their system was not external but carried out by a cabal of ‘criminals’ within the very same organisation.”

The MP added that he had an information that a group had been siphoning over ¢200 million every month from the power distribution company.

He urged government to commence a forensic investigation of the IT department of ECG.

The ECG has, however, indicated that it is undertaking an audit into its systems to help ascertain what caused the interruptions in the purchase of electricity credits by customers using both old and new prepaid metres.

Meanwhile, Mr George says he “would continue to follow the matter and update the public on the actions taken to ensure such treachery against our country never happens again.”