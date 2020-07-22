Premier League side, Southampton, are set to announce the signing of Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu, from Real Valladolid on a four-year deal.

The Saints met his £10.9 million release clause on Monday.

The enterprising center-back became one of the most sorted after defenders in Europe following his magnificent season with La Liga side.

West Ham United, Everton and Manchester United were said to be interested in the 21-year-old, but the prospect of regular football, played a key role in Salisu opting for Southampton.

Salisu, made 31 appearances for Real Valladolid last season, helping the side to a 13th place finish, with the league’s 5th best defense.

Mohammed Salisu joined Real Valladolid as a youth player on a five-year deal in 2017.

In his first two seasons, he combined 41 appearances before the side gained promotion to the just ended 2019/20 Spanish top-tier season.

French side Stade Rennes initially met the centre-back’s release clause but he rejected a move to the Ligue 1 due to his preference for a switch to an English speaking country, particularly the Premier League.

Salisu will pocket around £35,000-a-week wage at Southampton.