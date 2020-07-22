The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to land a juicy sponsorship deal with a football manufacturing company in Europe.

A report by Nhyira FM’s Bismark Owusu Ayala says the deal will be signed today, Wednesday, July 22.

BREAKING: @ghanafaofficial will tomorrow sign a partnership deal with a new football manufacturing company to supply the Association with balls ⚽️ for all GFA competitions pic.twitter.com/NPqJD0J06v — Owusu Bempah Ayala (@Akwasi_Ayala) July 21, 2020

The football manufacturing company will supply the Ghana FA with official balls for the domestic games which include the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League and Juvenile football.

The Ghana FA will supply the Regional Football Association with balls.

The football manufacturing company becomes the first lucrative sponsorship deal secured by the GFA under Kurt Okraku’s administration.

Meanwhile, the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League will kick off on October 31.

It will be categorised into two zones, i.e. Northern and Southern Zone.