Founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, has commented on the ongoing impasse between the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, and the Nogokpo Traditional Council.

Archbishop Amoako said Archbishop Agyinasare did not intend any harm with his comments about Nogokpo being the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region. He emphasized that Agyinasare may not have spoken in the manner he intended or anticipated the outcome and reactions to his comments.

In an interview on Original FM, Archbishop Salifu Amoako stated: “As for this issue, I don’t think Bishop Agyinasare meant it that way; I don’t think he expressed himself as he intended, or maybe he didn’t even foresee the consequences of his comments and how the shrine and the residents would react.”

Furthermore, Archbishop Amoako emphasised the need to seek a solution rather than engaging in a religious conflict.

He appealed to all parties involved to remain calm and urged the Nogokpo shrine to exercise restraint.

He also mentioned that he heard Archbishop Agyinasare had already issued an apology at the same location where he made the initial comments.