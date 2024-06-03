Salesforce, global leader in AI CRM announces its participation in GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), held in Marrakech, Morocco from May 29th to 31st.

As a N°1 ranked CRM provider for an impressive 11 consecutive years, Salesforce is renowned for empowering businesses of all sizes to forge deeper customer relationships through the combined power of CRM, AI, Data, and Trust on the Einstein 1 Platform.

Unveiling the future of Customer Connections at GITEX Africa

According to Omar Oualif, Regional Sales Director/Africa “Gitex Africa provides the perfect platform to showcase how AI+DATA+CRM+TRUST is revolutionizing businesses across Africa.”

So at GITEX Africa, Salesforce invites attendees to experience its industry-leading technology at booth ID-50 – Hall 01 – CLOUD X IOT X AI where visitors can:

Discover how the innovative AI CRM solutions unlock a 360-degree view of the customer, enabling businesses to personalize interactions and build lasting loyalty.

Explore the cutting-edge Data Cloud platform, designed to connect, harmonize and activate your company’s customer data in real-time.

Witness the power of AI in action, streaming workflows and predicting customer needs for a truly future-proofed customer experience.

Engage with a team of experts and participate in insightful panel discussions on “Trusted AI&Ethics in Africa”. This session will explore the critical issues surrounding AI development and deployment, focusing on ethical considerations and the importance of preventing information manipulation.

A Global Reach with a Local Presence

Salesforce boasts a robust global presence and is seeing a strong growth of its ecosystem in Morocco and across Africa. Salesforce understands the unique needs of the African market and is committed to providing solutions that drive growth and success in the fastest growing continent in the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

Media Contact:

About Salesforce:

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.Salesforce.com

#GITEXAfrica #CRM #DataCloud #CustomerConnection

Join us at GITEX Africa

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the transformative power of Salesforce’s award-winning technology. Visit our booth at GITEX Africa 2024 and register for the panel discussion planned for May the 30th. Let’s unlock the future of customer connection together.