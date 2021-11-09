The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, has indicated that a team from his outfit has been deployed to the Ketu South Municipality to present relief items to residents rendered homeless by recent tidal waves.

According to him, the team began an assessment of the situation and although they may not have the exact number of persons affected, NADMO is ready to distribute the relief items.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Seth Kwame Boateng, on the sidelines of COP26, he said that, “as we speak now, a team from my office is on its way with relief items to support the people of Ketu South. This is the immediate solution to the situation NADMO can offer.”

Mr Prempeh said in terms of long term solutions, the construction and completion of the Keta sea defence project can bring an end to the plight of the people of Ketu South.

“So later on, when the assessment is ready and the number (of affected persons) is more than what we send there, we will add on. NADMO cannot implement or take any long term decision.

“The only thing that can be done to solve the situation is to start and complete the second phase of the Keta sea defence project and when that is done, I think that will solve the problem. I must say it is not only Keta, but Ghana has about 550 kilometres of coastline and tidal waves affect all of them.”

This comment comes after some residents of Keta Municipality were rendered homeless after tidal waves swept through their homes on Sunday dawn.

Communities such as Abutiakope, Kedzikope and Keta Central were largely affected to the extent that residents had nothing to salvage.

At Anloga, residents of Dzita, Agbledomi, Atiteti, Agokedzi, and Fuveme were also displaced by the fierce tidal waves that swept through the communities during the wee hours of Sunday.

Property running into thousands of Ghana cedis have been destroyed.

This year’s waves have affected many households and individuals, displacing many residents and destroying fishing accoutrement, livestock, and other valuables.

Though the ravages of tidal waves are not new to the Keta coastline, the damage this year has been enormous, disrupting major economic activities, affecting women, children and other vulnerable people in these communities.

Reacting to the incident, Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, cautioned that if action is not taken at the earliest possible time, the effects of the waves will exceed what residents are currently experiencing.

“What’s happening is that the land between the sea, the road and the next community is not as wide as we think. So once it starts hitting the road, it is about to get into that community as well and it will merge with the lagoon and we are in trouble,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has disclosed that the Finance Ministry will allocate funds for the construction of the second phase of the Keta sea defence wall.

The announcement comes a day after tidal waves ravaged homes of residents at Anloga and Keta.

According to Mr Asenso-Boakye, the completion of works under the second phase of the project is expected to cover a minimum coastal stretch of 8km.

Speaking at a press conference, on Monday, Mr Asenso-Boakye said that, “the Ministry of Works and Housing knows the urgency of the second phase of the project to protect the other communities. To this end, the Ministry has commenced urgent steps to implement the second phase of the project.”

He added that the Ministry has finalised the evaluation of the relevant proposals for the construction to begin.