The Ghana Institute of Safety and Environmental Professionals (GhiSEP) at its annual general meeting have called on Parliament to pass the long-pending Occupational Health and Safety, emphasising it’s crucial role in safeguarding citizens.

The Vice President of GhiSEP, Samuel Morkeh Arthur, stressed the necessity of turning the bill into law to enhance workplace safety.

The event, themed “Innovation and Technology in Safety and Environmental Management,” provided a platform for members to discuss advancements in safety and environmental practices.

Mr Arthur lamented the prolonged delay in passing the bill, which has been in Parliament for nearly two decades, and urged politicians, especially parliamentarians, to prioritise its passage.

He emphasised the need for effective communication among safety and environmental professionals to ensure that the government recognises the importance of the bill.

During the meeting, participants discussed the challenges and importance of safety in various sectors, including mining, oil and gas, and construction.

Vice President of GhiSEP, Samuel Morkeh Arthur

He highlighted the varying levels of commitment to safety across different industries and emphasized the need for awareness and learning from sectors with robust safety regulations.

Commandant at the Fire Academy and Training School, ACFO1 Gilbert Klutse, expressed concerns about the general attitude of Ghanaians toward safety.

He stressed that safety should not be taken lightly, and efforts should be intensified to educate the public on protecting themselves during emergencies, particularly fire outbreaks.

Commandant Fire Academy and Training School, ACFO1 Gilbert Klutse

ACFO1 Klutse also pointed out the existing law, LI 1724, which mandates businesses to implement safety regulations to protect both workers and customers.

Nana Obeng Appiah III, the Santanhene of Akyem Bosome Traditional Area and chairman of the occasion, echoed the importance of safety in everyday life.

He urged the government to prioritize the passage of the safety bill, emphasising its potential to prevent legal disputes and promote employee protection.

Santanhene of Akyem Bosome Tradtional Area, Nana Obeng Appiah III

The collective call for the Occupational Health and Safety Bill’s passage underscores the commitment of safety professionals to elevate safety standards across industries in Ghana.

As the nation aims for sustainable development, the emphasis on safety aligns with global efforts to create secure and healthy work environments.