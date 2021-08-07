The one-week observation for female police constable, Sandra Asiedu, reportedly stabbed to death by her lover has been held.

The solemn event is being held at the Savannah Regional Police headquarters in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols. Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, as well as the military, have trooped to the venue to mourn with the Regional Command.

The deceased was found dead with visible wounds on August 2, 2021.

She is said to have been found in her room, dressed in boxer shorts and a lady’s vest.

She laid in a prone position dead with bloodstains all over her chest and neck and a kitchen knife was found on the floor close to the bed.

Meanwhile, Joseph Asante, the father of the suspect, Louis Asante is in police custody to assist with investigations as his son is at large.

