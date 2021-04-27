Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is mourning the death of popular Muslim Cleric, Sheikh Salisu Shaban.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, the news of his demise broke on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Dr Bawumia took to his Facebook page to announce the death as he paid a glowing tribute to the deceased and extended condolences to his family.

He wrote: Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return. My condolences to the family and the Muslim community on the passing of Shaykh Salisu Shaban. May his soul Rest In Peace.

The deceased, Sheikh Salisu Shaban.

The news of the Islamic scholar’s demise has generated commiseration messages to the family coupled with testimonies from friends and loved ones.

Read Dr Bawumia’s post below: