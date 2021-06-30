Popular Afrobeat star, Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, has reportedly lost his aide, Habeeb Uthman, widely known as Obama DMW.

Obama is said to have passed on on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Ever-care hospital in Lekki, Lagos Nigeria.

This, according to reports, was after he complained of having breathing difficulties.

He drove himself to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment but he died a few hours later.

This comes barely six months after Davido lost his bodyguard of six years, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan (Teejay).

Obama DMW, until his demise, was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Obama Music Worldwide record label.

Meanwhile, social media has been inundated with tributes in his honour after the news of his demise broke out.



