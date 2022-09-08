The family of 24-year-old Chris Kaba, who was shot by armed Met Police officers in London, says they fear he would not have been killed if he was not black.

Chris’ family has now called for a “homicide investigation” to be launched into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The rapper, who was due to become a dad, was killed following a car chase in Streatham on Monday evening, with photos from the scene showing a BMW with a single bullet hole through the windscreen.

The Met Police said a “suspect” vehicle was pulled over using “tactical contact” at 9.51pm in Kirkstall Gardens, south London. The force added a man in his 20s had been taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement released through charity Inquest, dad-to-be Chris’ loved ones said they are “worried” his life was “cut short” due to his skin colour.

The statement read: “We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability. We are worried that if Chris had not been black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short.”

They added that they had informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) of their “demand” saying: “we do not want any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings – otherwise we and the wider public can have no confidence that the police will be held to account.”

They also called on the watchdog to confirm whether or not a weapon was found and it was later confirmed that no firearm was ever found at the scene.

The family also issued a plea for any witnesses to come forward.

The full statement reads: “The family of Chris Kaba seek a homicide investigation into his death from the outset.

“We have today told the IOPC of that demand and that we do not want any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings – otherwise we and the wider public can have no confidence that the police will be held to account.

“We also want the IOPC to tell us whether or not a weapon was found in any search of the vehicle that Chris was driving. We have not received this information even though the shooting happened almost two days ago.

“Finally, we are desperately appealing for any witnesses, whether before, during or after the pursuit and the shooting, to come forward to the IOPC and/or to our solicitors at Hickman and Rose.

“We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability. We are worried that if Chris had not been black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short.”

Speaking through tears, heartbroken mum Helen Nkama told the BBC: “My heart is broken. I am speechless. My heart is broken. Police have taken Chris from me, I don’t know how to say, but I need justice to be done for Chris. This is very racist, it’s no good.

“I need justice to be done for Chris.”

Chris’ father, Prosper Kaba said: “Really we are shocked to see that in this century from a specialist of the law like police, can shortcut someone’s life, especially a young boy.

“No one can give any justification on why the police act. For us it’s totally racist and criminal.”

Following the police chase on Monday, Chris’ Audi was hemmed in by two police cars in narrow residential street Kirkstall Gardens.

The chase followed the activation of an automatic number plate recognition camera, which indicated the vehicle was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days, the IOPC has said.

A police firearm was discharged once and Mr Kaba sustained a gunshot injury. He received first aid from officers before being taken to hospital while the force referred itself to the independent watchdog.

It was later revealed that no firearm was found at the scene of the incident.

The Metropolitan Police earlier expressed its condolences to Chris’s loved ones, saying the force understood that “the family and community want answers”.

In a statement issued earlier on Wednesday, Commander Alexis Boon said the incident was “extremely concerning” and vowed the force would co-operate with the police watchdog in its aftermath.

The officer said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who died and I recognise the devastating and lasting impact this tragic incident will have on them.

“I understand that this incident is extremely concerning and I would like to reassure the community that the Met is co-operating fully with the IOPC as they carry out a thorough and independent investigation.”

The shooting is being investigated by the IOPC, as is standard in deaths following police contact.

The pastor at a church which Mr Kaba attended as a child said there were discussions in the community about organising a vigil for him.

Reverend Siaa-Liane Mathurin, of New Park Road Baptist Church, said: “Chris came to the church when he was little. He was from round here, he lived just over the road.

“The community are scared. I’ve had young people come to me asking ‘why did they shoot him?’

“There are families who didn’t send their kids to school today.

“I’m speaking to community leaders about organising a demonstration or a vigil.”

Speaking at the scene on Tuesday, Kim Alleyne, 49, whose daughter Karimah Waite was engaged to Chris, said: “He was so loved. He was so funny. He was super kind. Crazy. He was always happy. He’d do anything for you.

“He was a fiancé, he was due to get married in five months’ time. He’s got a baby on the way that he’s never going to see. It’s horrible and so shocking and so sad.”

Karimah was said to have been too devastated to talk. Her mother who learned about Chris’ death through social media added: “The point is we shouldn’t have to justify that he was perfect. At the end of the day, he was a human that was shot.

“Look how many people have turned up here, his friends, have you ever seen so many grown men cry like this before? I’ve never woken up quicker in my life than today.

“He must have been petrified. They didn’t even give him a chance to use his human rights.”

Some paying tribute at the scene said Chris was a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch 67, and is best known for their track “Lets Lurk”.

They are widely regarded in the UK drill scene after being nominated for Best Newcomer at the MOBO Awards in 2016..

An unnamed friend who spoke at the scene said: “There’s a bullet hole in the windscreen, he wasn’t given a chance. He was unarmed. He was soon to be a father for the first time. This is awful, we’re all in huge shock.

Another friend said: “This is crazy, I saw [Chris] just on Sunday when we watched the Manchester United game together. Now he’s not here. I know him from football. This is mad.”

Jefferson Bosela, 27, who was Chris’s cousin, said: “He was a good person, a good, happy guy. He didn’t deserve that. No-one deserves that.

“Nobody deserves to be shot by the police, whether they are a good person or a bad person.”

Speaking on ITV‘s Good Morning Britain, Mr Kaba’s local MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Streatham, said: “We have to express our condolences to Chris Kaba’s family and the community is in shock over what happened.