A new bride, identified as Muniratu Moro, has allegedly been murdered in cold blood in her husband’s house.

The deceased is said to have been stabbed to death at Abeka Lapaz, Accra less than 10 days after she got married in a colourful ceremony on August 28.

Bila, a brother of the deceased, narrated the incident on Adom FM’s midday news Kasiebo is Tasty, stating Muniru was going to be a second wife.

Bila indicated the husband and first wife together with their landlord are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

He has stated the family will continue to keep the body at the mortuary until the culprits are brought to book.