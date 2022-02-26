The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has banned former boss of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, from holding public office for the next 10 years.

Mr Adjei is also to refund GH¢5,697,530 within six months to the State and within three months declare his assets in accordance with the Public Office Holder (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550).

This follows a petition filed by anti-graft firm Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) over an investigative documentary by Manasseh Azure Awuni Contracts for sale which exposed how Mr Adjei established a company to which contracts were diverted.

The company, Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), incorporated in June 2017, won a number of government contracts through restrictive tendering with monies accrued sitting in the personal bank account of the former PPA boss.

GII had in September 2019 petitioned the commission to investigate if Mr Adjei and other board members of the PPA acted criminally in setting up a company, TDL which allegedly sold government contracts.

In CHRAJ’s findings, Mr Adjei was said to have put himself in a conflict of interest position, abused his office on two occasions and failed to declare his assets as required by Chapter 24 of the 1992 Constitution.

The Commission also concluded that Mr Adjenim together with a former member of the PPA board, Dr Emmanuel Yaw Boakye, are guilty of conflict of interest.

CHRAJ has also disqualified the former PPA Board Chairman, Professor Douglas Boateng from being appointed as Chair or member of any public board, Council or Commission for a period of not less than two years.

