It has been observed that of late the youth rely heavily on aphrodiasiac to satisfy their sexual gratification.

This, according to a Public Health Specialist, is worrisome since it comes with numerous health implications.

Speaking on Tain FM, a local radio station in the Tain District of the Bono region, Dr Rockson Adjei, emphasised that, the intake of drugs to prolong orgasm during sexual intercourse affects ones health.

“Unduly prolonged sexual act can provoke breathing problems, stroke, seizures among others, especially among persons with underlying health conditions,” he stressed.

He, therefore, advised individuals to stop the intake of drugs that boost their sexual longevity.

