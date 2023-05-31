The final funeral rites of Simon Wilberforce Kwami Tsadidey, father of Bright Asempa Tsadidey, a presenter of Adom 106.3 FM, comes off next Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Mr SWK Tsadidey was a former Principal of Peki Training College and the first Executive Secretary of PRINCOF.

Below are detail of the funeral:

Togbe Senya IV, Dufia Of Adaklu-Tsriefe Mama Semekor IV, Nyornufia of Adaklu-Tsriefe, Togbe Edem, Togbe Duahama, Asafofi-Awo of Adaklu-Tsriefe, Togbe Agbelekor, Dufia of Adaklu-Vodze, Tsiamiga Fofoe of Adaklu-Tsriefe, Mr. Coffie Tsey of Adaklu-Agblefe, Mr. Cephas Kwami Doh of Adaklu-Wumenu, Mr. Fofoe Kwadzo of Kalakala, Rep of Togo (Vitor), Mr. Emmanuel Nyatsikor of Adaklu-Kodzobi (Vinor). Mama Agbenya of Adaklu-Wumenu, Mr. Gershon Kwami Tsadidey (Brother), Mr. Emmanuel Sky Ganaku, of the Ganaku Family of Adaklu-Tsriefe and Wumenu, Mr. Simon Akpator, the Tsadidey and allied Families of Adaklu-Tsriefe and Elsewhere the children and entire family announce with regret the sudden departure from this earthly life of their beloved:

MR. SIMON WILBERFOCE KWAMI TSADIDEY (a.k.a Fo kwami)

(Former Principal of Peki Training College and First Executive Secretary of Princof)

Who passed on peacefully in his sleep at Adaklu-Tsriefe on Friday 10th March 2023

AGED : 75 Years

BURIAL AND FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS :

FRIDAY, 2ND JUNE 2023 : Collection of mortal remains from the Ho Teaching Hospital Morgue to his residence No. 1 Sherwood Forest – Adaklu-Tsriefe.

There will be no formal wake-keeping but a vigil by close family members and willing others.

SATURDAY, 3RD JUNE 2023 :

Non-Denominational Burial service at his residence No.1 Sherwood Forest, Adaklu-Tsriefe, Beginning at 9:00am, followed by interment in his compound before all gathered.

Funeral Rites follow at the Burial Service grounds immediately after the internment.

SUNDAY, 4TH JUNE 2023 :

Non-denomination-al Memorial and Thanksgiving service at No. 1 Sherwood Forest. Adaklu-Tsriefe, beginning at 9:00am.

WIDOW : Mrs. Rejoice Millicent Yawa Tsadidey (Nee Ganaku)

CHILDREN :

Mr. Desire Euinam El-Davids, Private Businessman, Accra, Mr. Bright Kwesi Asempa Tsadidey (Morning Show Host Adom 105.3 Fm) , Mrs Princess Fafa Idan (Principal Nursing Officer, University Of Ghana Medical Centre Legon ), Mr. Fortune Selassie Tsadidey, Miss Vivienne Akamah.

ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED!!