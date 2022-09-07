Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is to face a retrial over allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, a judge has ruled.

The judge set a new trial date of 31 July next year at a short hearing on Wednesday at Manchester Crown Court.

Jurors had failed to reach verdicts following more than 20 hours of deliberations in his four-week trial.

Mr Giggs, 48, also denied controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on 1 November 2020.

In a statement issued following the decision, Mr Giggs said he was “obviously disappointed that a retrial has been ordered” after the jury was discharged last month.

“My not guilty plea remains in relation to all charges. I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all the allegations,” said Mr Giggs, who was not required to attend the hearing.

“I would like to thank my legal team, my mum, my children, my girlfriend Zara, as well as my closest friends, for their support throughout this period.

“I understand the level of interest and the scrutiny around this case, but I would like to ask that my and my family’s privacy is respected in the weeks and months ahead.”

Peter Wright QC, for the prosecution, said the case had been discussed at a senior level by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mr Giggs quit as Wales’ manager in June. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 3 July.