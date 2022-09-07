A couple was left stranded, without clothes on in the streets, after they were carjacked while enjoying the forbidden fruit in the backseat of their car.

The incident took place on 17 August in a yet to be identified city in Brazil. The drama was captured on CCTV with the video subsequently shared on Twitter.

The video shows three robbers approaching a white sedan that is parked on the roadside.

In an instant, the robbers start to violently knock on the windows demanding for the vehicle occupants to open the doors. The left back door then opens before two of the robbers help themselves with the front doors to occupy the car.

From the backdoor, a stark naked man and woman are seen frantically coming out of the vehicle as the third robber moves in to occupy their seats. Before the car takes off, the robbers throw the couple’s clothes at them leaving the distraught love birds with a little more dignity.

News on what became of the robbers or the couple is unknown.