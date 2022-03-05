The Government of Ghana has reached an agreement with Russia to allow for the safe passage of Ghanaians, a Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has announced.

According to him, the safe passage will particularly include Ghanaian students caught up in the concentrated war zones of the country.

The Minister, who doubles as the Mampong MP, disclosed this on Friday when a delegation received some 24 students from Ukraine at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

He explained this comes on the back of the government’s difficulty in evacuating students from cities such as Sumy and Kharkiv where the war is intended.

The minister indicated movement has been halted in the two cities, stating the students can’t have access to transport to other neighbouring countries.

“As of this morning, after lobbying the Russian authorities and President, President Putin has finally said they will open a safe passage for citizens caught in Kharkiv and other areas and that will start immediately.

“The Red Cross has also agreed to participate in the exercise of evacuating our citizens caught up in Kharkiv,” he announced.

The Minister assured the Hungarian government has also agreed to allow affected Ghanaian students to continue their education in selected universities.

“The government of Hungary has agreed to take those who will be prepared to transfer to universities or to continue education in Hungary, and they are prepared to match whatever facilities, whatever financial obligations being paid in Hungary, so there is a window of opportunity that all is not lost,” he added.

