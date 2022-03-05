A young man allegedly stabbed his 21-year-old friend, Elijah Bokoro, to death over a disagreement at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region, last Friday.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the suspect, Akpalu Dodzie, allegedly stabbed Elijah after a quarrel ensued between the suspect, the deceased and his three friends at a place called ‘Columbia City’.

Speaking to this paper, an eyewitness, Okatakyie Kofi Danso Ameyaw, described the Wassa Akropong ‘Columbia City’ as an abode for some perceived miscreants.

He said the misunderstanding initially ensued between the three friends of the deceased and the suspect, leading to a fight at about 11pm on Friday.

“So when Elijah realised that Akpalu was fighting with his friends, he decided to support the friends in the fight,” the eyewitness added.

He continued, “Elijah therefore picked a bottle and Akpalu started running, but Elijah chased him. Not knowing Akpalu Dodzie was having a knife with him.”

“So, as he was running, he stopped at a point and when Elijah got closer, Akpalu allegedly pulled the knife from his pocket and purportedly stabbed Elijah,” Danso Ameyaw asserted.

He revealed that upon hearing the shout of Elijah, the three friends rushed to the scene to find Elijah in a pool of blood.

According to the eyewitness, Elijah was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was later arrested and is currently in police custody. Danso Ameyaw, however, told DAILY GUIDE that when the police invited the three friends to testify in the case at the court last Monday, they purportedly refused.