Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has said that the court ruling in the dual citizenship case, involving the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), vindicates the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) position since 7th January, this year.

According to him, the party has held the position that Joe Gyakye Quayson was not validly elected and questioned his presence in Parliament. They also had issues with the decision of the Minority to support Mr Quayson to partake in decision-making in the House.

“So, today we have been vindicated because from day one, we had made our point abundantly clear, that the member was invalidly elected and lo and behold, a court has come to make a ruling.

“Even before we were sworn in to be part of the 8th Parliament, we as members of the Majority had raised issues of eligibility, related to the Assin North Member of Parliament elect then,” Mr Annoh-Dompreh told the media at a press conference held in Parliament, Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a Cape Coast High Court cancelled the parliamentary results for the Assin North constituency in the 2020 Parliamentary Elections in the constituency.

The Court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

The case of the petitioner was that the MP at the time of filing to contest the 2020 Parliamentary Elections, had not renounced his Canadian citizenship and thus held dual nationality.

He further avers that at the close of nominations on the 9th of October, the Assin MP had not still renounced his Canadian nationality.

He said Mr Quayson, who still holds himself as the MP, is in complete violation of Article 94 (2a) and the court should declare his election null and void.