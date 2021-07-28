Ghana has recorded a total of 103,019 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the country recorded its first two cases in March 2020.

An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said as of Sunday, July 25, 2021, the country had recorded 450 new cases of the disease, making the cumulative number of cases 103,019.

The total number of active cases stands at 4,983.

The update also indicated that two more persons had succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll to 823.2

The number of recoveries and discharges had also increased by 454, making the total number 97,213.

Of the 97,213 recoveries, 26 persons were in severe condition while 15 others were in critical condition.

Cumulative Case Count per Region

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of infections followed by the Ashanti Region and the Western Region

Greater Accra Region – 55,963

Ashanti Region – 17,997

Western Region – 6,042

Eastern Region – 4,795

Central Region – 3,761

Volta Region – 2,901

Northern Region – 1,672

Bono Region – 1,600

Bono East Region – 1,576

Upper East Region – 1,325

Western North Region – 937

Ahafo Region – 847

Oti Region – 520

Upper West Region – 500

North East Region – 231

Savannah Region – 133