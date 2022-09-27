Hundreds of excited people accorded the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a rousing welcome at the Kumasi Airport on Sunday.

The Asante Monarch, who has been out of the country for about two months now, was returning home after staying in the United Kingdom (UK) and later in South Africa.

As is usually done whenever the Asantehene returns from an international trip, a sea of people converged at the Kumasi Airport to warmly welcome the king back home.

Among the people were traditional leaders, government officials, security capos, Zongo chiefs and people from all walks of life.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah and other top government officials in the Ashanti Region, including MMDCEs, were also in attendance.

The private jet, in which the Asante King and his entourage travelled from South Africa, touched the Kumasi Airport tarmac some few minutes after 2:00pm.

There were wild shouts of joy, amid the waving of the green, yellow and black miniature Asanteman flags by the people as Otumfuo disembarked from the plane.

Otumfuo, who was accompanied by his grand-nephew, Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, the Kumasi Urban Roads Director, was beaming with smiles as he waved back to the crowd.

As protocols demanded, the Asantehene exchanged pleasantries with some selected dignitaries before heading towards the crowd to show his appreciation.

Before boarding his Rolls Royce car to the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo danced to some traditional Asante tunes being played in the background.

As a reminder, Otumfuo whilst in South Africa, was invited to the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in London, but he could not honour the invitation due to unknown reasons.

The Asantehene spoke to the newly crowned King of the UK, King Charles III, on phone about his inability to attend the funeral and also expressed his deepest condolences.