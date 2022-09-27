The Ayew brothers have been dropped from Ghana’s squad for tonight’s friendly game against Nicaragua.

Otto Addo has made changes in his lineup that lost 3-0 to five-time World Cup champions, Brazil in a friendly at the Stade de Oceane last week.

Abdul Baba Rahman and Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott have been left out of the squad for the game.

Defender Alexander Djiku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Tariq Lamptey have been left out of the squad list due to injuries.

The Black Stars are battling out with the Central American nation in a pre-World Cup friendly at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorch, Spain.

Otto Addo will hope to secure a win after the humiliating performance against the five-time world champions.

The match forms part of the team’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 slated for November to December.

Kick-off for the game is 18:00GMT.

Black Stars starting XI to face Nicaragua: