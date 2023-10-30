The Rotary Club of Kumasi has extended its benevolent efforts to the inmates of Manhyia Prisons in Kumasi.

The group held free medical screening, donated musical instruments and medicines to the prison.

The donations follows a request made by prison officials to Kumasi Rotary Club for support.

President of the club, Nana Effah Mensah said the gesture aligns with Rotary’s overarching mission, particularly the focus on prevention and treatment.

He emphasized that, this was not the first time the Rotary Club had supported Manhyia Prisons thus, when the request was made, the club readily responded.

The President also expressed a crucial sentiment, noting that inmates should not be stigmatized as outcasts. Instead, they are individuals undergoing a process of reformation who require society’s support.

He took the opportunity to thank their partners, including Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Trinity Hospital, and Manhyia Hospital, for their unwavering support.

Also, Joseph Asabre, a Deputy Director of Prisons and the Commander of Manhyia Prisons, commended the Rotary Club for their generous donations and the free medical screening.