Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 760th career goal to help Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 and win the Italian Supercup.

Napoli, who beat Juventus in the final to win last season’s Coppa Italia, came close to taking the lead midway through the first half, but Hirving Lozano’s bullet header was brilliantly saved by Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Substitute Federico Bernardeschi almost made an immediate impact early in the second half but was denied by David Ospina in the Napoli goal, before Ronaldo pounced from close range in the 64th minute.

Napoli were then handed a golden opportunity to equalise after Dries Mertens was fouled in the penalty area, but Lorenzo Insigne dragged his spot-kick wide.

As Gennaro Gattuso’s side committed bodies forward in stoppage time, Juve broke on the counter with Alvaro Morata making sure of the win that secured Andrea Pirlo his first trophy as a senior coach.