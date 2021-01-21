Five people are in prison remand while an Odikro of Adubinso Biaa is on the run following the murder of a 28-year old man over alleged robbery incident.

Fuseini Suleiman was suspected among a group of armed robbers that launched a series of robberies at fuel stations between Aboabogya and Swedru in the Ashanti Region.

On December 27, 2020, three gunmen attacked a fuel station robbed them of money at about 6:17 pm.

As the chief subsequently visited the facility at 6:20 pm to purchase fuel, he was at the receiving end of gunfire by the robbers as he drove off to save his life.

He gathered some of the youth and they waited along the stretch in anticipation that they may ply that rout during their getaway.

28-year old Fuseini Suleiman was lynched

Two minutes after the robbery, Fuseini who was on an errand on his motorbike to deliver GHS4.800 across town visited the same fuel station.

He is seen in a CCTV footage refilling amid what seemed to be a conversation with the vendors about what had happened earlier that night.

Moments after Fuseini vacated the premises, he was accosted by the chief, who suspected the man to be one of the robbers.

Eyewitnesses say the Odikro then incited the youth of the community to lynch him.

The deceased’s nephew said “some of the boys who lynched them took part of the money but those protecting him retrieved the motorbike and GHS2,850. Both are now with the police station,” he said.

Police confirmed the case to JoyNews’ Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen adding that this is the third time a suspect has been lynched in the community.

The suspects are to reappear at the Kodie District Court on February 1, 2021 while the search for the Odikro of Adubinso Biaa intensifies.