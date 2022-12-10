Cristiano Ronaldo was left crying like a newborn baby after Portugal crashed out of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup following its defeat to Morocco.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header ensured the Atlas Lions reach the semi-finals of the Mundial in Qatar

Ronaldo, who came on in the second half, could not help his side from exiting the tournament despite the Europeans dominating the game.

After the game, Ronaldo, who is currently clubless after parting ways with Manchester United, was full of tears as he walked down the tunnel in disappointment. It is the first time Portugal has lost at the quarter-finals stage of the World Cup.