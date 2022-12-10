Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence at Fadama, Accra.

The Al Sadd attacker visited the Chief Imam with his daughter Inaya on Thursday, December 8.

During the visit, the Chief Imam prayed for Andre Ayew, his daughter, and the entire family and asked for Allah’s protection and blessings for them.

He later accompanied the Chief Imam to the National Mosque Complex to pray.

Andre Ayew, after the prayers, met some kids who were excited to see him.

The 32-year-old together with some officials of the Ghana Football Association and Black Stars playing mates arrived in the country after the Black Stars failed to progress to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ayew started all three Group H matches of the Black Stars and scored in the opening group match against Portugal.

With two defeats and one win, Ghana could not advance to the Round 16 stage of the World Cup.

Below is the video: