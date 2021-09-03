Legendary footballer and one of the greatest of all time, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, netted twice against the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier to score the most goals in international football.

Captain, leader, legend, all titles fall short of the incredible milestone the Portuguese life-size talismanic figure of Cristiano Ronaldo has just accomplished in his career.

The inspirational footballer recently scored twice in the dying seconds of a World Cup Qualifier game against the Republic of Ireland to snatch an iconic victory literally from the jaws of defeat heading his country home to a dramatic 2-1 win at the Estadio Algarve on Thursday (September 2).

Ronaldo’s late brace at the 89th and 90+6th minute of injury time made sure the 36-year-old wrote his name all over the tie and achieved a sensational all-time highest international goalscorer record ahead of Iran’s Ali Daei, who held the number 1 spot for many years before CR7’s imminent arrival on top of the pile in men’s international football.

Considered as the greatest of all time (GOAT), Ronaldo made headlines just a few days before his WC qualification match vs Ireland at Estadio Algarve, for his much-anticipated return to Manchester United after a long wait of a dozen years by his fans and Man Utd supporters alike.

CR7 agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Red Devils for a £ 20 million move from Juventus in the last hours of the summer transfer window.

Orchestrated by super-agent Jorge Mendes along with the Glazer family-run Manchester United, the English giants have welcomed the club legend back in the reds’ ranks under United boss Ole Gunnar Sollskjaer to play as the goal-scoring machine that he is in the ongoing 2021-22 PL season.

However, the latest buzz around Cristiano Ronaldo is the highly coveted honour renowned records book — Guinness World Records have bestowed upon the legendary Portuguese athlete.

The Guinness world book of records has recognised CR7 as a world record breaker for the most goals scored in international football (soccer) matches scored by an individual (male).

Cristiano posted a picture of himself holding the prestigious award on his Instagram handle and captioned it as:

“Thank you to the Guinness World Records. Always good to be recognized as a world record-breaker. Let’s keep trying to set the numbers even higher!”

Ronaldo achieved the feat scoring goals for his native Portugal between 2003 and 2021 proactively over a span of 18 years with a career still going strong as he looks to overcome yet another new challenge after his move away from Turin with a year left on his contract with the Bianconeri.

Ali Daei, who held the record before Ronaldo, said, “Your humility and kindness make you an even greater champion, @cristiano Long may your record last!”