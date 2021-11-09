Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Roji 1 Hair Saloon, Jemmy Sarkodie, has donated food and drinks to over 500 people in Accra as part of her annual philanthropic works in the region.

According to her, there are so many homeless people who move about without any source of income or idea of where their next meal is going to come from hence, she took the opportunity to support some of them.

The kind gesture took part in some parts of Accra such as Darkuman, Chief Imam’s residence in Fadama and other popular environs.

This is something that I usually do because I know what it means to have nothing. I urge people to help others who are in need and it will go a long way to bless them in life, she told the media.

She further urged Ghanaians especially couples to plan well before they have children because most of the kids on the street were homeless due to poverty.

Jemmy Sarkodie aka Roji also pleaded with the public especially those in the diaspora who are willing to support her initiative to reach her via her social media platforms.