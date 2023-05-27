Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Sevilla in their penultimate game of the La Liga season.

Rafa Mir fired Sevilla into the lead after Bryan Gil’s shot was blocked.

Rodrygo placed a perfect free-kick into the bottom corner and then scored a fine solo goal for second-placed Real.

Sevilla ended the game with 10 men as Marcos Acuna was shown his fourth red card of the season, this time for a wild lunge on Dani Ceballos.

Sevilla, 10th in the table, could be facing a first season without European football since 2012-13 – unless they beat Roma in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Madrid, who won the Copa del Rey, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup this season, were without the injured Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.