The Pankrono Police in Kumasi are on the heels of three suspected robbers who ransacked a house at Pankrono Estates in the Tafo-Pankrono Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The hoodlums allegedly broke into the house around 11:00 pm on April 10, 2022, and made away with every valuable item on sight.

Among the items they stole were gold chains, flat screen television sets, assortment of mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

A police report, which confirmed the story, said one Joyce Okyere, who was accompanied by Solomon Okyere, lodged the complaint at the station.

ALSO READ:

According to the complainant, the robbers were armed with machetes, an axe, and a pistol.

“They called at Tafo Pankrono station and reported that on 10/04/22 at 11pm, three young men, wielding an axe, a machete and a pistol, broke into her room and made away with the following items:

“One iPhone 12PRO valued at GH¢8,000, two iPad tablet phones, two Infinix Hot5 mobile phones, three flat screen television sets, sizes 58, 48 and 42, all value unknown,” the police report said.

The victim also said “gold chains, jewelleries, pieces of clothes, a ‘Susu’ box containing an unspecified amount of money, were stolen.”

No arrest has been made yet and the police have given assurance to track down the culprits.