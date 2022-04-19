A former Deputy Minister for Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has rejected some portions of the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2022 report.

The EIU in its five-year forecast for Ghana, issued on April 13, predicted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is likely to win the 2024 presidential polls.

It explained that economic crunch, poor infrastructure, deep-rooted corruption, and high employment levels superintended over by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will play a key role to inform the voter’s choice, giving the NDC an upper hand in the polls.

However, it highlighted one condition based on which this prospect can be even more resounding.

According to the London-based analysts, their assessment shows that the opposition party can revitalise this prospect of victory with a fresh presidential candidate.

This will mean a new candidate other than John Dramani Mahama, who has led the party since 2012.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President, Mr. Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former President, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate”, the EIU said.

But Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, reacting to the report on Joy FM’s Midday News with Emefa Apawu on Tuesday, April 19, said it is obvious that the NDC will win the 2024 polls.

However, he opposed the suggestion relating to change of candidate.

“I think that from a purely common sense standpoint, it doesn’t make sense to go and change a candidate who did so well.”

According to him, John Dramani Mahama has a proven track record that cannot be matched by the New Patriotic Party.

As a result, it won’t make sense for the party to waste resources in changing him because he resonates with the rank and file of the party.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu opined that the party only has to correct whatever went wrong in the 2020 elections to ensure a smooth victory.

“I think President Mahama resonates with the rank and file of the NDC. Everybody knows that he has a stellar track record that completely dwarfs anything or anyone the NPP has to offer.

“So on that premise alone, if you have a candidate who has a proven track record and has performed in the position that he is seeking and has performed creditably in the just-ended election, you don’t waste time and resources going to reinvent the wheel when you can only correct whatever wrongs that occurred in the previous election in order to present a more formidable force.”