A security guard was on Sunday, July 26, found dead at the Wabco Gas filing station.

Moses Buer is alleged to have been killed during a robbery at Sege, Ada West District in the Greater Accra region.

According to the Police, his body was found lying facedown with his mouth taped, and both hands and feet tied behind him.

According to the Sege District Police Commander, DSP George Aboagye, the local Police received a distress call at about 5:30 am that morning, informing them of a body that had been found on the premises of the filling station.

“We inspected the body, took photographs and we lifted the body for preservation,” he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants broke into the premises, murdered the 60-something-year-old security man, and made away with GH₵15,000.00.

He said, their investigations have led to the arrest of four suspects.

“We have arrested the manager and his assistant, Solomon Sebbie, 20, and Emmanuel Vehe 23.

“We also picked up Emmanuel Sorgbordjor, 20, a pump attendant at the filling station and Buer Joseph, a taxi driver and a former worker who was sacked for mismanagement,” disclosed the Police Commander.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.