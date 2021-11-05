The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has indicated delays will no longer be tolerated from contractors awarded projects.

According to him, contractors who will delay their projects will suffer nothing less than a contract termination.

Despite admitting the delays were due to late payment and capacity, he added the contract when terminated will be repacked and re-awarded.

Mr Amoako-Atta sounded this message of caution when he appeared before the floor of Parliament on Friday to answer questions on the delay of road projects, particularly within the Adentan enclave.

Over 600km of road in the Municipality has a little over 130km constructed, leaving a deficit of over 450km yet to be constructed.

However, he assured measures have been put in place to ensure the contractor gets to the site by the end of the year or face dire consequence.

Meanwhile, he denied claims of good roads in his constituency by showing pictures of the terrible roads in the area.

