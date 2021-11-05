But for the bravery of an unidentified man, a little girl would have been run over by a speeding car.

The video, which was taken in an overseas country, captured the moment the saviour snatched the lass in the nick of time.

The child, who was standing in the opposite direction, on the blind side of the road, failed to see the pick-up car approaching.

She quickly rushed into the middle of the street, before she realised the danger she had put herself in.

At the same time, the man was alerted by another panicked woman and he rushed to the rescue of the child.

He quickly snatched her in a superhero-style as the car came screeching to a stop.

Netizens have applauded him for his swift thinking. Others labelled him an angel in human form.

Watch video below: